DECATUR — Richard Barnett, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday January 12, 2022, at HSHS St. Mary1s Hospital.

Born to William G. and Frances Barnett in Decatur, Richard worked as a structural engineer at Tate and Lyle (A.E. Staley) for many years. He was of the Methodist faith and a member of South Side Country Club. Richard was a musician and played alto saxophone in the U of I marching band and the Ben Bradley Band. He met Doris, the love of his life, in middle school, and they were married in 1958, while in college. Both he and his wife were lifelong Illini basketball fans, attending many games throughout their lifetime. Richard was a competitive league bowler, an exceptional golfer and excelled at any sport he took on. Family vacations were a highlight in his life, and he loved spending this quality time with his loved ones.

Richard never let an opportunity go to let those around him know that they were loved. He was a true gentleman and treated everyone with respect. There will be an emptiness in the world where he once stood.

Surviving is his wife, Doris; children: William (Kelli) Barnett, Diana (Pete) McPheeters and Barbara Barnett; grandchildren: Jessica, Justin (Kevin), Zachary, Dylan, Macy, Aaron and Lyndsey; great grandchildren: Harper and Harrison; niece Debbie (Jon); cousins and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved sister, Joanne.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to any charity close to your heart. Suggested organizations are: AMBUCS.

