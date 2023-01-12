Jan. 27, 1958 - Dec. 30, 2022

MACON — Richard C. "Muggs" Lancaster, 64, of Macon, IL passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.

A service to honor Richard's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Richard will be laid to rest in South Macon Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to South Macon Fire Department.

Richard was born on January 27, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of Charles H. "Muggs" Lancaster and Janice (Carroll) Lancaster. He retired in 2020, from ADM after 39 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting and riding his Harley. Richard was a Boy Scout volunteer, soccer, baseball and softball coach, Knights of Columbus member for years, trustee with the South Macon Fire Department and a 16 year member of the Outlaws M.C. Decatur Chapter. He was a giving and generous person and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his lawn mower around Macon mowing yards and going to the Finish Line.

Richard is survived by his mother, Janice Lancaster of Macon, IL; sons: Randy Lancaster of Macon, IL, Ryan (Sonya) Lancaster of Long Creek, IL, and Rhett (Erica) Lancaster of Decatur, IL; sisters: Hollie (Craig Sr.) Morris of Mt. Zion, IL, Patty (John) Cox of Macon, IL, and Shelley Lancaster of Macon, IL; grandchildren: Christopher Lancaster, Jackson Lancaster, Jackey Lancaster, Kaden Zieseniss, Dylan Fleming, Gage Franklin and Gavin Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.