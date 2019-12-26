Richard Casteel Jr.

LOVINGTON -- Richard “Rick” Casteel, Jr., 69, of Lovington got his angel wings at 5:21 p.m. December 23, 2019 at home.
Minister Steve Ingram will be doing the Celebration of Life services at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28th, 2019, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan; visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Sullivan. Burial will follow at Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to SIU Alumni Association or Cancer Care Specialist of Decatur; 210 W. McKinley Ave Suite 1, Decatur, IL 62526.
Rick was born May 19, 1950, son of Richard T. and Ruenell Casteel. He married Connie Patrick, his high school sweetheart, on July 23, 1970. He loved his LHS Class of '68 and graduated from SIUC in '72. He worked at Firestone over 27 years and farmed all of his life with his Dad; when his Dad retired, he took over the farm. He was a member of the Hammond Church of Christ and a faithful attendee over 7.5 years at South Shore Christian Church. He loved God, family, country, and SIU Salukis Athletics and school.
He is survived by his wife Connie; children, Tonya (Ed) Irvin of Ellsworth, Carrie (Jason) Maretti of Pawnee, and Shaun Casteel of Lafayette; sisters, Nina Casteel of Lovington, Carolyn Casteel of Westerville, OH, and Nancy (Doug) Wildman of Sullivan; grandchildren, Lauren (Kip) Reckard, Jonathan Irvin, Haley and Emily Maretti, Elaina, Maya and his namesake Dean Richard Casteel; honorary grandson, Ranger 2 Lt. Reid Sealby.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents.His family would like to thank Dr. Tarter, Dr. Yoon and his caring staff, Dr. Wade, DMH 5th floor staff and DMH Hospice.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
