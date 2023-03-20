DECATUR — Richard Charles Koslofski, 80, of Decatur died at 3:49 p.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, in St Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, with a memorial service to celebrate Dick's life at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The burial will be in Graceland Cemetery following the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL, 62526).

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Dick was born in October of 1942, son of Richard Oscar and Martha Koslofski. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School, graduated MacArthur High School in 1960, and also served in the Air National Guard. Dick enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan. He coached his daughter's softball team and played on the St. Paul's Mens Softball team in his younger years.

Surviving is his daughter, Amy Koslofski; stepson, Matt Nailer; step-grandson, Grant Nailer; step-granddaughter, Leslie Nailer; sisters: Joan (Dean) Gerhardt, Ellen (Keith) Storck; nephews: Doug (Krista) Gerhardt, David (Ann Marie) Gerhardt, Jared (Ann) Storck; niece, Kara (Doug) Hocker. He was preceded in death by his parents and one stepson, Mark Nailer.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.