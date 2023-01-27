Aug. 14, 1942 - Jan. 24, 2023
Richard Childress, 80, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on January 24, 2023. Richard was born on August 14, 1942, to Clinton and Edith Childress.
Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce Childress; son, K.C. (Amanda) Childress; daughters: Claudette (Randy) Cox and Lynette (Ben) Stollard; grandchildren:Josh, Brittany, Justin, Jared, Joel, Brandon, Ashley and Sammatha; and 17 great-grandchildren. As well as numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Childress; and sister, Dorothy Burcham.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Richard's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
