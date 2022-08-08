Dec. 12, 1939 - Aug. 4, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Richard "Coach" McDonald of Blue Mound, 82, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Coach was born December 12, 1939, the son of Harold and Margaret (Wood). He had one brother, Harold, Jr. (Patricia), who preceded him in death.

Coach graduated from Mt. Zion High School and Illinois State University. He married Ellen Adele Bone on July 30, 1961.

Coach McDonald is probably most known for his remarkable reign as Blue Mound High School's "winningest" basketball coach. In addition to basketball, McDonald was a successful track and field, cross county, and baseball coach during his 33-year teaching and coaching career. Coach is a member of the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches' Hall of Fame and has the gymnasium that was once part of Blue Mound High School named in his honor.

Aside from coaching, McDonald worked as a crop adjuster for Rain and Hail for 25 years and Country Companies for 10 years. Coach was also an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also loved his family dearly and cherished the time he spent with them at his pond, fishing Up North, and vacationing at Lake of the Ozarks.

Coach was a member of the First Christian Church in Blue Mound.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ellen Adele; his son Marty (Kathy Foster) of Maroa; his daughter Marcy Bialeschki (Vince) of Cerro Gordo; and his granddaughters: Abby Helm (Heath) of Oakley, and Andrea Knapp (Justin) of Decatur.

The McDonald family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary's Hospital, Coach's rehabilitation staff at Imboden Creek, and especially his exceptional caregivers at Eastern Star Masonic Home.

Coach's Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the McDonald Gymnasium, 509 S. Lewis St., Blue Mound, IL. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday. Private family burial will be in Hall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Blue Mound.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave., Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.