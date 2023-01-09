Oct. 13, 1945 - Jan. 7, 2023

DECATUR — Richard Curtis "Rick" Gilman, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away on January 7, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A memorial service to honor Rick's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff, West Wood Street Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 12:00 Noon until service time Friday afternoon. Inurnment will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Memorials may be made in Rick's memory to the Decatur/Macon County Animal Shelter or Illini Congregational Church, Warrensburg, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Rick was born October 13, 1945, in Decatur, IL the son of Harold Richard "Dick" and Winona (Curtis) Gilman. He graduated in 1963 from Warrensburg-Latham High School and was the recipient of the Don Flach Band award. Rick served in the US Air Force obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant and after his service went on to work for Firestone Manufacturing Company, The Illinois Department of Corrections, and later for the City of Decatur Water Department. He loved animals and traveling.

Surviving are his siblings: Ron (Mary) Gilman of Maroa, IL, Gwen Wagner of Sheridan, IN, John (Tina) Gilman of Champaign, IL, David (Melody) Gilman of Mt. Pulaski, IL, Brian (Jackie) Gilman of Decatur, IL, Jed (Stephanie) Gilman of Black Hawk, CO, and Dan (Bobbie) Gilman of Evansville, IN. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece, and special friends and neighbors.

Rick was preceded in death by his partner, Bil Larrick, his parents, siblings: Joyce, Fred, and Cynthia and his nephew, Micah Wakeman.