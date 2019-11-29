Richard D. Harrison
DECATUR -- Richard D. Harrison, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at his residence. 

Richard was born in Taylorville on June 20, 1932 a son of Benjamin and Viva (Blakey) Harrison.  Richard served our country in the US Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his nephew: Jack Toca SR of Decatur and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10-11 am at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, followed by a graveside service at noon at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville. Online condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

