April 25, 1948 - March 31, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Richard D. Pollock, 74, of Bloomington, passed away at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday, March 31, 2023. He was born April 25, 1948, in Pana, IL, to Henry and Nina (Porter) Pollock. He married the love of his life, Kathleen A. Kuntz in 1974.

Richard graduated from Southern Illinois University (SIU), Carbondale, with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Industries in 1970, before completing his studies at SIU with a Master of Science in Agricultural Economics in 1971. Richard's 38 year long career began with First Production Credit Association, where he quickly climbed the ranks from Assistant Vice President to Vice President of Credit. From there, the he continued to better himself, becoming President of Jacksonville Production Credit Association, Regional Vice President of Northwest Illinois Production Credit Association, Vice President of Credit Operations of Farm Credit Services of West Central Illinois, and Vice President of Business Assurance (Internal Audit) of Farm Credit Services.

While maintaining his career, Rich was a member of several committees as well as a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna church, where he attended faithfully with his family. In his free time, he liked reading, boating, golfing, working outside, and vacationing to Kentucky Lake. Above all, Richard's favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen; children: Brian (Jody) Pollock, Kristen (Paul) Winter; grandchildren: Stacey Pollock, Jack Pollock, Jacob Winter, Emmalyn Winter, Noah Winter, Rosie Winter; great-grandson, Teddy "Big Ted" Kowalewski; siblings: Eugene Pollock, Anita Winslow, Gary Pollock; and nieces and nephews: Greg (Julie) Pollock, Dan (Lise) Pollock, Michelle (Charles) Newell, and Pamela (Chris) Barnes.

He is preceded in passing by his parents, Henry Pollock and Nina Pollock.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, Bloomington, IL. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Home Sweet Home Mission.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.