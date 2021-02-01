DECATUR — Richard David Dick, 77 of Decatur, died January 30, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service to celebrate Richard's life will be 12:00 noon Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at West Decatur Church of God (4500 West Main Decatur, IL. 62522). Visitation will be two hours before service time at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care of Central Illinois. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Richard was born in Bethany, IL, son of Robert and Geraldine (Creek) Dick. He graduated from Lovington High School. Richard worked as a welder for Caterpillar Tractor MFG. for 30 + years. He married Dolly Hunt May 2, 1970 and she preceded him in death February 15, 2006. Richard loved his grandkids and enjoyed camping. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW.

Surviving are his son, David (Courtney) Dick; grandchildren: Brittney (Matthew) Bruce, Brianna (D.J.) Dick, Alyssa (Jeffrey) Dick, Brexton Dick, Kylar Dick, McKinnley Dick, Alexis Munoz, Abelin Munoz; great-grandchildren: Tinley and Corben Bruce.

