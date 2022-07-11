Oct. 25, 1932 - July 6, 2022
DECATUR — Richard "Dean" Blancett, 89, of Decatur, passed away July 6, 2022, at his home.
Dean was born in Findlay, IL, on October 25, 1932, the son of Millard and Bessie (Finks) Blancett. He worked as a barber and was the owner of Decatur Barber College. He also was a commercial real estate broker.
Dean is survived by his loving partner Gail Morris; his children: Donna (Paul) Phillips and Tammy (Vince) Fumusa; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Blancett; brother, Cecil Blancett; grandchildren: Verneil (Jenny) Phillips, Randy Allen (Candace) Blancett II, Kyle (Emily) Phillips, Ian Fumusa and Haley Fumusa; and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Boiling Spring Cemetery following the service.
Memorials may be directed to Cancer Care of Decatur, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
