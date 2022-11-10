Nov. 14, 1926 - Aug. 28, 2022

GLENVIEW — Richard Dean Mosier died peacefully in his sleep on August 28, 2022, in Glenview, IL. He was born November 14, 1926, in Lincoln, IL, to Elmer and Edith (Conrad) Mosier. Raised in Lincoln, where in his senior year of high school he joined the Navy, and served his nation proudly. On November 23, 1950, he married our mother, Patricia (Patty Mae O'Dea), and they began their life together of 67 years.

His passion was education, having taught in the classroom, he provided guidance counseling, and served as High School Principal for a span of 46 years.

Richard is survived by his two loving daughters: Nancy and Judy; his grandchildren: Suzanne Bell (Christopher Boldig) and their daughter, Frances; Jillian Horn (Michael) and their children: Greyson and Lincoln O'Dea; Margaret Gardiner (Evan) and their daughter, Grace; and Jason Bell and his son, Shephard. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Moe Mosier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edith (Conrad) Mosier; his loving wife, Patricia; and his witty and kind daughter, Barbara.

A visitation to pay your respects to Richard will be on November 12, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N Oakland Street, Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.

We will always remember him as our very special Dad/Grandpa/Papa never forgetting how lucky we were to have him in our lives. He was the epitome of a life well lived!

Loving you always, Your Family.