SHELBYVILLE — Richard Dean "Rich" Wortman, 77, of Shelbyville, IL, left us on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 to go hang out with Junior and other friends and relatives.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Kevin Ray officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Peace Meal Program, Shelbyville, IL or Crossroads Cancer Center, Effingham, IL. Send condolence at www.howeandyockey.com.