LA PLACE — Richard "Dick" Chenoweth, 81, of LaPlace, IL, passed away at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL, on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be given to LaPlace United Methodist Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Dick was born May 23, 1939, in East Lynn, IL, son of Ross Clinton and Leota Elizabeth (Mathis) Chenoweth. He married Mildred Marie Jackson on January 26, 1958 in Cerro Gordo, IL. She preceded him in death on December 27, 2013.

Dick was a member of LaPlace United Methodist Church, Cerro Gordo Masonic Lodge #600 and Widow Sons Masonic Riding Association. He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed spending Saturday nights "with the old people". Dick was a Teamster truck driver for Transport Service Co., retiring in 1996.

Dick is survived by his sons: Rick Chenoweth and wife Karen of Cerro Gordo, and Ron Chenoweth and wife Kennette of Lovington; special friend: Sandra Dufrain; siblings: Ann Finke and husband Ken of Sullivan, Dennis Chenoweth of Winchester, VA, Carol Benedict of Lovington, Kathy Price and husband Larry of Lovington, and David Chenoweth of Spring Hills, FL. He is also survived by six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and extended family, Carol Lawton.