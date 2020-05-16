Richard "Dick" Dean Jones
DECATUR -- Richard (Dick) Dean Jones, age 87, went home to be with his Lord on May 15, 2020.

Dick was born on May 12, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of William B. and Anna E. (Doolin) Jones. He married Marilynn L. Barding on June 9, 1956.

Dick was the owner and operator of Barding’s Garage. After retirement, he worked at Decatur Auto Auction. Dick was a Korean War Era Veteran. Dick was a Boy Scout Member for over 70 years. He obtained Eagle Scout with Decatur Troop 28 and was a Scout leader with Oreana Troop 80 and Warrensburg Troop 84. He mentored scores of young men over the decades. Dick enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a good cook! As a child, Dick attended Oreana Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his Savior. Dick was a faithful member and served the Lord at Grace Baptist Church for over 53 years. During this time he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, sang in the choir and in quartets. He was a faithful, steadfast, unwavering, godly man who loved his Lord, his wife and his family.

Dick is survived by his wife Marilynn; his five children: Terry Jones and wife Beverly of Ash Grove, Missouri; Debra Stine and husband Steve of Decatur, Illinois; Larry Jones and wife Jeania of Warrensburg, Illinois; Donald Jones and wife Connie of Forsyth, Illinois; Judith Yoder and husband Gary of Decatur, Illinois; his two sisters; Gloria Jones of Aurora; Janet Frye of Argenta; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Kenny Frye, sister-in-law Phyllis Morgan.

A Private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

