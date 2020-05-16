Richard "Dick" Dean Jones

Dick was the owner and operator of Barding’s Garage. After retirement, he worked at Decatur Auto Auction. Dick was a Korean War Era Veteran. Dick was a Boy Scout Member for over 70 years. He obtained Eagle Scout with Decatur Troop 28 and was a Scout leader with Oreana Troop 80 and Warrensburg Troop 84. He mentored scores of young men over the decades. Dick enjoyed fishing, hunting, and was a good cook! As a child, Dick attended Oreana Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his Savior. Dick was a faithful member and served the Lord at Grace Baptist Church for over 53 years. During this time he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, sang in the choir and in quartets. He was a faithful, steadfast, unwavering, godly man who loved his Lord, his wife and his family.