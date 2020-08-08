You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard "Dick" Dean Jones
0 entries

Richard "Dick" Dean Jones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard "Dick" Dean Jones

DECATUR - Richard “Dick” Dean Jones, age 87, went home to be with his Lord on May 15, 2020.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard Jones on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church (3770 North Water Street, Decatur, IL). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please feel free to bring a written Memory to Share with the family or send to Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care (3085 Kandy Lane, Decatur, IL 62526) if unable to attend.

Dick was born May 12, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of William B. & Anna E. (Doolin) Jones. He married Marilynn L. Barding on June 9, 1956.

Dick was the owner and operator of Barding's Garage. After retirement, he worked at Decatur Auto Auction. He was a Korean War Veteran. Dick was a Boy Scout member for over 70 years. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and over the years was Scout Master of Oreana Troop 80 and Warrensburg Troop 84. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and was a good cook.

Dick was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and sang in the choir and in quartets.

Dick is survived by his wife, Marilynn; his five children: Terry Jones (Beverly) of Ash Grove, MO; Debra Stine (Steve) of Decatur, IL; Larry Jones (Jeania) of Warrensburg, IL; Donald Jones (Connie) of Forsyth, IL; and Judy Yoder (Gary) of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Kenny Frye; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Morgan.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News