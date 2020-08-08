× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Richard “Dick” Dean Jones, age 87, went home to be with his Lord on May 15, 2020.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of Richard Jones on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church (3770 North Water Street, Decatur, IL). Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements. Please feel free to bring a written Memory to Share with the family or send to Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care (3085 Kandy Lane, Decatur, IL 62526) if unable to attend.

Dick was born May 12, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of William B. & Anna E. (Doolin) Jones. He married Marilynn L. Barding on June 9, 1956.

Dick was the owner and operator of Barding's Garage. After retirement, he worked at Decatur Auto Auction. He was a Korean War Veteran. Dick was a Boy Scout member for over 70 years. He obtained the rank of Eagle Scout and over the years was Scout Master of Oreana Troop 80 and Warrensburg Troop 84. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and was a good cook.

Dick was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, treasurer, and sang in the choir and in quartets.