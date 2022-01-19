DECATUR — Richard "Dick" Eggers, 79, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022.

A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at First Christian Church, Decatur, IL, when it is safer to do so.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dick was born June 16, 1942 to Ivan Eggers and Jeanne Morton Eggers. Dick graduated from Princeton High School in 1960. He attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, IL, where he majored in economics. Dick married Violette "Vi" Monahan in 1962. He taught at Niles East TWP High School in Skokie before joining Illinois Power in 1968. Dick helped develop a very successful and world class economic development program at Illinois Power. He presented IP's development and marketing strategies to organizations and to the communities throughout Illinois Power's territory and to associations of Economic Development professionally throughout the United States.

Dick retired from Illinois Power in February 2000 as an International Business Manager. His 32-years with IP were all spent in the field of Economics Development. His proudest legacy is centered in the hundred or more new firms he located in IP territory and the two-thousand plus new jobs associated with this activity.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Violette "Vi" Monahan Eggers (2012). Surviving are his two children: Todd Eggers Sr. and wife Susan Eggers of Decatur, IL; Lori Eggers Brown and husband Luke Brown IV of Carmel, IN. He also leaves behind three grandsons and one granddaughter, as well as two great-grandsons.

