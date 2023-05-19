Jan. 3, 1925 - May 18, 2023

DECATUR — Richard (Dick) Gray, age 98, of Decatur, passed away on May 18, 2023, at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester, MN.

Dick was born in Decatur, IL, on January 3, 1925, to Richard I. Gray and Mary (Stouffer) Gray. He married Jane Norris on April 27, 1946, after attending Millikin University. He served as vice president of the Walrus Manufacturing Company from 1946 to 1972, and then joined Field and Shorb until his retirement in 1990. He was a licensed pilot, flying for both business and pleasure. He enjoyed fishing in Canada, and was an avid player of tennis, handball and golf.

Surviving are his wife, Jane, formerly of Decatur and now Rochester, MN; two daughters: Lisbeth Quebe (Jerry) and Martha Reeder of Rochester, MN; two granddaughters: Leslie Washburn (Zachary) of Rochester, MN, and Margo Reeder (Justin Chasco) of Madison, WI; great-grandchildren: Elise, Caleb, Calvin and Harrison; and step-great-grandchild, Eleanor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother, and a step-granddaughter.

Honoring Dick's wishes, there will be no visitation. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Greenwood Cemetery in Decatur.

The family is being served by Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN.