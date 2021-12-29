MOUNT ZION — Richard Dwight Hathaway, Sr. 83 of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Dwight was born on January 11, 1938, in Decatur, IL, the son of Earl R. Hathaway and Syrada (Stinson) Hathaway. He married Mary Eleine "Elaine" Oldfield on February 26, 1966, in Springfield, IL.

He served four years for his country in the United States Navy. Dwight was a switchman for the Wabash Railroad, he then worked for 37 years at Caterpillar as a Master Demand Forecasting Analyst. After retirement from Caterpillar he went to work for 6 years as a driver for ADM for Corporate Travel. He also was the owner operator of Busy Bee Car Wash for 15 years. Dwight was a lifetime member of the Elks # 401, a member of the American Legion #105, Moose Lodge #684. He enjoyed watching college basketball, going golfing and fishing, enjoyed eating breakfast and spending time with the Caterpillar retirees, anyone that knew him loved him.

He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandkids and attending their sporting activities. He was a super proud father and grandfather. He was just a very good person and the perfect role model in life as a husband, dad, pa, brother, and to any other family that he had. Dwight had his challenges with his disability but was always willing to lend a hand and an ear to help others. We will always remember his sparkling blue eyes, his sweet smile and tender heart.

He is survived by his daughter, Lesley K. Loehr and husband Michael "Micky" Loehr of Decatur, IL.; two grandchildren: Karmen Drew Loehr and Kooper Rick Loehr, both of Decatur, IL; and one sister, Joyce Regina Sweeney of Arkansas.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, wife; son, Richard "Rick" Dwight Hathaway, Jr.; one brother, David Lee Hathaway; and one sister, Mary Ellen Crutchfield.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service time. Burial will be in Graceland cemetery. Memorials may be made to Limbs for Life Foundation.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.