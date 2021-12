DECATUR — Richard Dwight Hathaway, Sr., 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 5:04 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to service time.

Burial will be in Graceland cemetery.