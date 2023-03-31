Feb. 25, 1943 - March 26, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Richard E. Shobe, 80, of Champaign, made his heavenly journey on March 26, 2023, at 11:15 AM.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Brinlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Saturday April 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Richard was born February 25, 1943, in Decatur, the son of Ervin E. and Rosine E. (Welch) Shobe. He grew up in Decatur and Cerro Gordo, and graduated from Cerro Gordo High School. He met the love of his life, Janet Lorraine Fulk while in school at Cerro Gordo. They were married for almost 60 years when Janet preceded him in death on June 17, 2021.

Richard proudly served our country in the US Air Force as a radar and radio technician. After serving our country, he worked at GE in Decatur, Lon Gines in Champaign and Kraft Foods in Champaign, until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and travel with his beloved wife, Janet. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his daughter, Lorraine Malcolm and her husband, Christopher of Post Falls, ID; son, William Shobe and his wife, Tina of Urbana; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; sister, Sally Crabill of Forsyth; sister-in-law, Carolyn Maple of Cerro Gordo; brother-in-law, Kenneth Fulk of Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family who will miss him deeply.

Richard was met at the gates of heaven by his parents; wife, Janet Shobe; sister, Joanna Hurlburt; brother, Jackie Shobe; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; five brothers-in-law; and two sisters-in-law.

