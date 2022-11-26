Oct. 11, 1952 - Nov. 23, 2022

MAROA — Richard E. Young, 70, of Maroa, IL, passed away at 7:43 PM, November 23, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.

Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Young Park, Maroa, IL.

Richard was born October 11, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the son of Clarence and Roberta L. (Rogers) Young. He married Barbara McCool on October 17, 1970, in Forsyth, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Young, Maroa, IL; children: Christopher Young, Maroa, IL, Bradly (Nichole) Young, Forsyth, IL, and Stephanie (Richard) Young-Laswell, Maroa, IL; six grandchildren: Bryson, Houston, Tatum, Caden, Evan, and Beau; and two great-grandchildren: Braxton and Dallas; brothers: Roger (Sherryl) Young, Maroa, IL, Charles (Pam) Young, Forsyth, IL, and Curtis (Kim) Young, Maroa, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Maroa. He served the City of Maroa as a fireman for 17 years, city councilman for 20 years, and mayor for 10 years. Richard retired from Caterpillar Tractor after 43 years of service. He owned and operated Young Construction for many years and was the previous owner of the Mobil Station in Maroa. Richard donated the land for Young Park in Maroa. He was a fan of Maroa-Forsyth football.

