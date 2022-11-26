Oct. 11, 1952 - Nov. 23, 2022
MAROA — Richard E. Young, 70, of Maroa, IL, passed away at 7:43 PM, November 23, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, November 28, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00 PM, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.
Memorials may be directed to Young Park, Maroa, IL.
Richard was born October 11, 1952, in Decatur, IL, the son of Clarence and Roberta L. (Rogers) Young. He married Barbara McCool on October 17, 1970, in Forsyth, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Young, Maroa, IL; children: Christopher Young, Maroa, IL, Bradly (Nichole) Young, Forsyth, IL, and Stephanie (Richard) Young-Laswell, Maroa, IL; six grandchildren: Bryson, Houston, Tatum, Caden, Evan, and Beau; and two great-grandchildren: Braxton and Dallas; brothers: Roger (Sherryl) Young, Maroa, IL, Charles (Pam) Young, Forsyth, IL, and Curtis (Kim) Young, Maroa, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Richard was a lifelong resident of Maroa. He served the City of Maroa as a fireman for 17 years, city councilman for 20 years, and mayor for 10 years. Richard retired from Caterpillar Tractor after 43 years of service. He owned and operated Young Construction for many years and was the previous owner of the Mobil Station in Maroa. Richard donated the land for Young Park in Maroa. He was a fan of Maroa-Forsyth football.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.