DECATUR - Richard E. Colbert Obituary Richard Edward Colbert passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 86.
Richard was born in Urbana on August 12, 1934, the youngest of four children of Ernest and Lucille Colbert. Richard attended Champaign Senior High School, graduating in 1952. He attended the University of Illinois College of Agriculture. He served in the Army Reserves. In 1956, he married Emily Colbert (Hettinger), who has predeceased him. They began their life together, in Penfield, operating a grain and livestock farm for 15 years.
In 1971, Richard started his banking career as Vice President with State Bank of Cerro Gordo, and in 1974 Vice President at Bank of Maroa. In 1975, Richard became President and CEO of Weldon State Bank & Trust for 25 years. Post acquisitions of WSB, he served as Vice President and Community President of the Weldon branch, from 2000 to 2008. Richard retired from banking in 2008 for a 38-year banking career.
Richard was very involved with various organizations in all the communities he lived. He followed and supported Illini Athletic Programs and was active in various Illini Clubs. In his later years, Richard was a devoted and passionate member of the Prairie A's Antique Ford Club.Richard was preceded in death by his spouse, parents and his brothers, Lewis Colbert and Dana Colbert, Sr. Survivors include his son Jeffrey (Mary) Colbert of White Heath, IL; his daughters, Kimberly (David) Page of Smithfield, KY; Suzanne (Adam) Coe of Smithfield, KY; Martha (James) Trentacosta of Bloomfield Hills, MI and Glaida (William) Peres of Ipatinga, Brazil; his grandchildren Bryan (Michelle) Colbert, Andrew (Geena) Colbert, Jennifer Colbert (Randy), Alexander Coe, Anna Coe (Joshua), Kory Page, Caroline Page, Samuel Traub and Benjamin Traub; and great-grandchildren, Brynlee Colbert, Lucas Colbert and new arrival, Huxley Colbert. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn Colbert-Baird and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was a devoted husband, wonderful and caring father and grandfather, loving brother, memorable uncle and loyal friend.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at St. Mathew's Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive West in Champaign, IL. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery on St. Mary's Road in Pesotum, IL.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Morgan Memorial, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Mathew's Catholic Church, Prairie A's Ford Antique Club, Weldon Methodist Church and Weldon Fire Department.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
