DECATUR - Richard E. Colbert Obituary Richard Edward Colbert passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the age of 86.

Richard was born in Urbana on August 12, 1934, the youngest of four children of Ernest and Lucille Colbert. Richard attended Champaign Senior High School, graduating in 1952. He attended the University of Illinois College of Agriculture. He served in the Army Reserves. In 1956, he married Emily Colbert (Hettinger), who has predeceased him. They began their life together, in Penfield, operating a grain and livestock farm for 15 years.

In 1971, Richard started his banking career as Vice President with State Bank of Cerro Gordo, and in 1974 Vice President at Bank of Maroa. In 1975, Richard became President and CEO of Weldon State Bank & Trust for 25 years. Post acquisitions of WSB, he served as Vice President and Community President of the Weldon branch, from 2000 to 2008. Richard retired from banking in 2008 for a 38-year banking career.