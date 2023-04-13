June 7, 1929 - April 10, 2023

JOLIET — Richard Eugene Sefton, age 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2023, at his residence in Joliet.

Born in Decatur on June 7, 1929, to the late Archie and Virgie Sefton, and was a graduate of Millikin University. Richard served his country proudly as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Air Force, flying as a navigator in 67 missions during the Korean War. On November 2, 1952, he married Martha Hursh, and the two celebrated 49 years of marriage before her passing in 2002.

He worked for the Illinois Bell telephone Company/AT&T in engineering at several different locations for over 30 years before retiring in 1990. After retirement he spent many years in Morris before settling in Joliet to be close to family in 2020.

After his retirement, Richard decided it was time for him to give back to the community, so he spent many hours volunteering. Morris Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and the Grundy County Board of Health are just some of the organizations that Richard devoted his time to. He also worked with the SHIP program, helping fellow seniors keep informed and navigate the many Medicare and secondary insurance plans available to them. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing at the Morris Country Club.

Richard is survived by his children: Peggy (Jim) Tuplin and John Sefton; his grandchildren: Brian Tuplin, Isaac Tuplin, Martha (Brian) Kim, Stephen Tuplin, Brianna (Bailey) Williamson, Ian Sefton, and Sean Sefton; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Charlie, Evelyn, and Jet; his sister, Joyce (Gary) Johnston; and sister-in-law, Martha Lou Sefton.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Sefton; his parents; and brother, Bob Sefton.

Richard's family would like to offer their most heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lovebird Home Care for the wonderful care they provided their father in his later years.

As it was Richard's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. All friends and family are invited to celebrate his life with Memorial Visitation on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. and concluding with services at 12:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black (at Essington) Rd., Joliet. Inurnment with full military honors will be Monday, May 1, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.

Memorials in Richard's name to Lightways Hospice or the Morris Hospital would be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute Page at www.fredcdames.com.