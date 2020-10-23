MOROA — Richard "Gene" Wilkerson, Sr., 92 of Maroa, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 surrounded by family.

Private family graveside services will be held at Macon County Memorial Park, Decatur. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Gene's honor may be made to the Decatur Veterans Administration, 792 North Sunnyside Road, Decatur, IL 62522.

Gene was born October 13, 1928 in Johnson County, IL, the son of Charles and Gladys (Felker) Wilkerson. He married Dorothy "Dolores" Karlowski on September 21, 1952. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2012. Gene proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and was also awarded the Purple Heart. He worked at ADM as a TVP operator for his entire career, retiring after 38 years. Gene most treasured time spent with his family, especially his grandkids and great granddaughter.