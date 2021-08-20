DECATUR - Richard H. Kitchens 92, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:30 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to Safe Haven Hospice Care. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Richard was born February 19, 1929, in Lee Town, KY the son of Plutarch and Zeffie (Belcher) Kitchens. Richard married Janet Buschu on June 22, 1950. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2016 after sixty six years of marriage. Richard retired from A.E. Staley Company.

Surviving are his children: Lee Ellen Collier (Jerry) of Mt. Pulaski, IL, Rick Kitchens of Clinton, IL, Linda Flesch (Mitch) of Mt. Vernon, Lori D. Brantley (Scott) of Roscoe, IL and Jim Kitchens (Lisa) of Decatur; brother: Ron Kitchens (Jean) of Oreana, IL; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, parents, four sisters, and three brothers.