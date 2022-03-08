FINDLAY Richard Henry Morse, 94, of rural Findlay, IL, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Family graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at Findlay Cemetery, Findlay, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Christian Church in Findlay, and mailed to Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, 415 North Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Richard was born on May 15, 1927, in rural Findlay, IL, the son of Earl Robert and Leta Leona (Chapman) Morse. He graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1945. He married Sarah Ruth LaCost on June 16, 1945.

Richard was a lifelong grain farmer in the Findlay area. He also worked at Macon Arms in Decatur and then as a foreman at Caterpillar in Decatur. He served on the Findlay School Board, Shelby County Zoning Board, Findlay Drainage District Board, and The Findlay Fire Protection District as Trustee.

Richard was a member the First Christian Church of Findlay, IL, and the Masonic Lodge and Order of the Eastern Star in Findlay and later in Shelbyville. Richard enjoyed collecting antique tractors and attending tractor events.

Richard is survived by his wife, Sarah Morse; daughters: Becky Decker (Dan) of Weston, CT, and Pam Lulman of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; sons: Tom Morse (Jan) of Philadelphia PA, and Tim Morse (Lori) of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Dennis Morse (Shirlie) of Versailles, MO; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Kenneth and Frank Morse; sisters: Maxine Blair and Marlene Gaston; and son-in-law, Phil Lulman.

