July 7, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2022

DECATUR - Richard Herbert Barnhart, 92, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 11:30a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials in Richard's honor may be given to Grace United Methodist Church for the TV ministry, local Democratic Party, the Macon County Animal Shelter and the Decatur VFW Post #99.

Richard was born July 7, 1930, in Decatur, son of Herbert Christopher and Mary Josephine Peniwell Barnhart. He married Carol Kathryn Gobert on June 3, 1951, at Grace United Methodist Church in Decatur.

Richard proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. He retired from Bridgestone/Firestone after 24 years of service. Richard was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for 80 years and was a Boy Scout Leader. He enjoyed reading, spending time with family and singing familiar songs.

Richard is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carol; children: Susan Loretta Barnhart of Decatur, Richard Lawrence Barnhart (Lisa Smith) of Kansas City, MO, and David Scott Barnhart (Belinda) of Champaign; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a niece and many nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Ann Barnhart Gustin.

