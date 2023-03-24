March 12, 1929 - March 21, 2023

MONTICELLO — Richard J. Bonham, 94, of Monticello died at 4:26 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Richard ("Dick") was born in Woodhull, IL, March 12, 1929, a son of Robert T. and Margaret Armstrong Bonham. He married Jane Potter on Sept. 1, 1955, in the First Presbyterian Church in Tolono, where his father was pastor.

He attended schools in Rockford and Tolono. He graduated from Tolono High School and held a BS and MS degree from the University of Illinois. He was a medical corpsman in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He taught on the facility at Adelphi College, Garden City, L.I., New York for seven years before coming to Champaign Unit 4 schools where he taught in the science department at Edison and Central High School for 20 years, retiring in 1989. He also worked part time for the U of I Entomology Dept. and Ag Reliant Hybrid Research.

Dick was a member of the U of I Alumni Assoc. and Illinois Retired Teachers Assoc. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello where he had served as an Elder and choir member.

Survivors include: his wife Jane; a son, Gregory Bonham (Aileen) of Decatur; a daughter, Laurie Taylor (Jim) of Moline; a sister-in-law, Ellen Bonham of High Point, NC; a sister-in-law, Mary Kay Kosal of Lapeer, MI. He had four grandchildren: Jessica Niles (Bryan) in Maroa, Jarrod Bonham (Sophie) in St. Louis, Ryan Taylor (Margo) in Bettendorf, IA, and Karyn Janoski (Alex) in Milan, IL; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Robert A. Bonham; a brother ,David Bonham; and a great-grandson, Dallas Niles.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Monticello Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.