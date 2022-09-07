April 2, 1952 - Sept. 2, 2022

EDGERTON, Wisconsin — Richard Joseph Urbanowicz, Edgerton, WI, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, WI, on September 2, 2022. He was 70 years old. He was born in Teaneck, NJ, on April 2, 1952, to Mitchell and Elizabeth (Presley) Urbanowicz. He married Vicki Sheets on May 4, 1972.

Richard (Herb) worked for ADM for 34 years. He worked in several different processes – TVP, Vitamin E, Flour Mill at the East Plant in Decatur, IL, and at a pasta plant in Steger, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Vick;, his two sons: Mitchell (Kathy) Urbanowicz of Oregon, WI, and Richard Matthew (Jessica Tomlinson) Urbanowicz of Columbia City, IN; one granddaughter, Anna Urbanowicz of Lexington, KY; and dogs: Bailey and Axle; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Tim and John Urbanowicz.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Friday, September 9, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3778 N. Water St., Decatur, IL.