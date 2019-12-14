PANA -- Richard L. Boltz, 94, of Pana, IL, died December 13, 2019, in Pana Community Hospital.

Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, with a visitation one-hour prior to service time. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, also in the funeral home. Masonic services will follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial, with full military honors will be in Oddfellows Cemetery, Moweaqua. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moweaqua Food Pantry or Pana Food Pantry.

Richard was born December 17, 1924 in Hoopeston, IL, the son of Albert and Inez (Sargent) Boltz. He married Marie LaVonne Sinclair on December 23, 1950 in Hoopeston, IL. She survives.

Richard was a member of First United Methodist Church of Pana and Moweaqua Saddle Club. He served in the United States Army during WWII and was a member of VFW Post #4431 in Pana, IL and past Commander of VFW Post #4826 in Hoopeston, IL. Richard also served as past Master of Masonic Lodge #180 AF & AM of Moweaqua, IL. He worked as a Gas Journeyman for CIPS (Ameren) for over 30 years. Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, horses and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

