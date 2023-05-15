March 1, 1946 - May 13, 2023

DECATUR — Richard L. Claypool, 77, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2023.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Graceland Cemetery with military honors by the US Army and Macon County Honor Guard. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Richard was born March 1, 1946, in Decatur, the son of Glenn "Curly" and Pauline (Hedgpeth) Claypool. He married Ellen Jones on September 2, 1971, in Decatur. Richard proudly served our country in the US Army serving in Vietnam. He worked his entire career for Painter's Local 288 as both a painter and later served as a union representative. He was proud of his career and his family.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Ellen Claypool; son, Doug Claypool and wife, Kathy of Keaau, HI; daughter, Lorie Hill of Decatur; grandchildren: Josh, Kelsey, Riley, and Loren; great-grandchildren: Aaron, Madi, Abi, Abel and Leo; and sister, Connie Tucker of Harristown.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.