WARRENSBURG - Richard L. Doyle, 84, of Warrensburg, passed away April 21, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Lincoln, IL.

Richard was born May 14, 1936 in Decatur, the son of Charles and Myrtle (Williams) Doyle. He shared a life for 38 years with his partner, Sue Hedenberg. Richard was the owner of D&J Moving and Storage and Doyle's Auto Salvage and operated West Coast Bar and Grill and the Maroa Pub. He loved fishing and going to auctions.

He is survived by his partner of 38 years, Sue Hedenberg; daughters: Debra Marie Golden (Dennis) and Tina Marie Doyle (Charity), both of Decatur; step-daughter, Donna Wills of Decatur; grandsons: Don Gabhart and Bill Markham; great-grandchildren: Dylan and Carmen; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.