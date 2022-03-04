MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — Richard L. Fisher, age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at home with family by his side.
Richard Lynn Fisher was born April 13, 1956. The son of Evelyn Sue Fisher and the late Dean H. Fisher.
On November 15, 1980, Janice Bush and Rick were married. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2009.
Among the survivors are his children: daughter, Amy Jo Fisher (Mike Cataldo) of West Palm Beach, FL, son, Derick (Allile) Fisher of Argenta, IL, four grandchildren: Colin, Kael, Ava, and Eli Fisher of Argenta, IL; his mother, Sue Fisher; sisters: Lori Arnold, Judy Paine, Barbara (Mike) Hicks, of TN, and many nieces and nephews.
He was employed by Ameren Illinois. After retirement, he enjoyed working and gaming on computers.
Graveside service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.