MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — Richard L. Fisher, age 65, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at home with family by his side.

Richard Lynn Fisher was born April 13, 1956. The son of Evelyn Sue Fisher and the late Dean H. Fisher.

On November 15, 1980, Janice Bush and Rick were married. She preceded him in death on March 26, 2009.

Among the survivors are his children: daughter, Amy Jo Fisher (Mike Cataldo) of West Palm Beach, FL, son, Derick (Allile) Fisher of Argenta, IL, four grandchildren: Colin, Kael, Ava, and Eli Fisher of Argenta, IL; his mother, Sue Fisher; sisters: Lori Arnold, Judy Paine, Barbara (Mike) Hicks, of TN, and many nieces and nephews.

He was employed by Ameren Illinois. After retirement, he enjoyed working and gaming on computers.

Graveside service will be held at a later date.