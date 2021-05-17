FORT MYERS, Florida - Richard L. Hettinger, 89 of Fort Myers, FL., formerly of Decatur, peacefully passed away on the morning of May 8, 2021 at his daughter's home in Tennessee.

Rich was born on October 18, 1931, the son of Richard C. and Iva (Sparks) Hettinger. He graduated from Decatur High. He served in the United States Air Force and retired after 30 years of service from Caterpillar Inc. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

He married Patricia Clavin on March 10, 1951 and they celebrated their 70 anniversary.

Surviving are his wife Patricia and children, Doug of Oakland, CA; Gary (Lisa) of Decatur; Lisa (Dennis) Fundermark of Byrdstown, TN; Richard (Julie) of Decatur; 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law John Phillipich, and 5 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Wilma Tinknor, Barb Phillipich, and son Mark.

As per his request cremation rites were granted. Interment will follow at a later date.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Disease.

Rich will be remembered as a man who deeply loved his wife, family and friends.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7.