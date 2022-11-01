Jan. 13, 1938—Oct. 27, 2022
DECATUR — Richard L. McIntyre, Sr., 84, of Decatur, passed away on October 27, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Memorial Service will be 5:00 PM, Friday, November 4, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorial Visitation will be 3:00—5:00 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Military Rites will be conducted at the funeral home at 3:00 PM by the US Navy and Macon County Honor Guard. Private family burial will be at a later date in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.
Richard was born January 13, 1938, in Decatur, the son of William F. McIntyre and Ethel (Walker) Robinson. He proudly served our country in the US Navy. Richard married Beverly Ann Cook on June 5, 1959. She preceded him in death on October 23, 2020. After returning from service, he worked in Assembly for Caterpillar for 30 years until his retirement. Richard loved working on cars and was proud of his 1966 Corvair. He owned and operated a nursery and greenhouse for many years. And, he most enjoyed spending time with his grandsons working on cars and other projects. Richard could often be found at Gabby’s seeing his girls and playing the slot machines and he and Beverly loved trips to Tunica, MS, to go to the boats and play slots.
He is survived by his grandsons: Chad (Brandi) McIntyre of Decatur, and Chris (Erin) McIntyre of Mt. Zion; great-grandchildren: Tia (Jonathon), Keeley and Nadia; great-great-grandchildren: Annabeth and Blaze; daughter-in-law, Kathy McIntyre; brother, Bob McIntyre and sister-in-law, Nancy McIntyre.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, Beverly; son, Richard McIntyre, Jr.; brothers: Bill, Charles, and Larry and Mervin; and a sister, Betty Lou.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
