July 5, 1930 - Sept. 23, 2022

DECATUR — Richard L. Parrish, 92, of Decatur, passed away September 23, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park with military honors by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials in Richard's honor may be made to Korean War Veterans Museum & Library, Springfield, IL or Macon County Honor Guard or American Heart Association.

Richard was born July 5, 1930, in Decatur, IL, the son of Harold Everett and Sylvia Irene (Johnson) Parrish. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1948. Richard married Ilene Colbert on July 19, 1952 in Decatur, IL. He later married Juanita "Nita" Fay Young on March 12, 1976 in Springfield, IL. She passed away on May 31, 2003.

Richard served in the U.S. Army from August 1948 to March 1952. He wore brass collars for branches, Combat Engineer, Combat Medic, Field Artillery and Infantry; wore Insignia Arm Patches for 2nd Infantry Division and 5th Army; was a Staff Sergeant; received the following medals: Combat Infantry Badge, Expert Carbine Rifle, Marksman M-1 Rifle, Army Good Conduct, National Defense Service, Korean Service with Battle Star, United Nations Korean Service, ROK Korean War Service, Korean Defense Service, United Nations, and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation ribbon.

Richard was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #105 and Korean Vets #24. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post #99, lifetime member of the Elks, member of the Moose, lifetime member of Korean Veterans Association and Korean War Veterans National Museum & Library. Richard worked for Wabash and Norfolk Western/Southern Railroad as a machine designer for 39 1/2 years until retirement. Formerly, he served as Fire Chief for Harristown Fire Department. Richard lived in Estero, FL in the winter months.

He is survived by his son Rick Parrish and wife Ann of West LaFayette, IN; daughter, Linda Ford and husband Stephen of Decatur, IL; seven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; stepchildren: Vicki G. Hoover and husband Frank of Springfield, IL, Douglas Young of Rochester, NY; four step-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends in Illinois and Florida.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; infant brother, Donald Harold; sister, Betty Isome and two grandchildren.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.