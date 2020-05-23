× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Richard L. Smith, 65, of Decatur passed away May 21, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date to be determined. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur is assisting the family. Memorials in Richard's honor may be made to Theatre 7, 131 N Water St, Decatur, IL 62523.

Richard was born July 27, 1954 in Decatur, the son of Robert L. and Joan A. (Abel) Smith. He worked for many years as an estimator at Air Caster Corporation in Decatur. He loved golfing, but Richard was most passionate about music and theatre. Throughout his life, he was active in many bands, including Rock of Ages and Soul Purpose. He was also extremely active in Theatre 7, local theatre in Decatur. Richard was also a member of Central Christian Church.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Smith of Decatur; sister, Barbara (Gregory) Irwin of Pleasanton, CA and nephew, Aaron Irwin (Emily Wong) of Brooklyn, NY.

Richard was preceded in death by his father.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.