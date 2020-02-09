Richard Lee Bright

DECATUR -- Richard “Rick” Lee Bright, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family and friends.

A service to honor and celebrate Rick's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at Fletcher Park Recreation Center, Mt. Zion immediately following the burial at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Northeast Community Fund or Fraternal Order of Police.

Rick was born on January 12, 1954 in Decatur, IL, the son of E. Dean and Christena (Newman) Bright. He married Debbie England on June 27, 1981. Rick graduated in 1996 from the FBI National Academy. He retired in 2007 as Captain of the Macon County Sheriff Department after 32 years of service. Rick was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Macon County Merit Commission, Public Building Commission, FOP, Macon County Emergency Telephone Board, Mt. Zion Village Board for 21 years (1994-2015), Mt. Zion Park Commission, CASA and various other boards.

