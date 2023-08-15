Sept. 29, 1936 - Aug. 11, 2023

FINDLAY — Richard Lee "Dick" Holland, 86, of Findlay, IL, passed away at 12:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Richard Hargrave officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service, both in the funeral home. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be given to the Findlay Christian Church.

Dick was born on September 29, 1936, in Shelbyville, IL, the son of Joe and Rosy Amelia Caroline (Martz) Holland. He attended Shelbyville High School. Dick married Shirley Jane Forsythe on October 5, 1955. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Findlay, where he was an Elder for many years. Dick was a 60 year member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 8 of Illinois.

Dick started his career in masonry construction working for his father, Joe Holland, along with his brothers, Joe Bud, Jim, and Pat. He was an accomplished bricklayer and stone mason, most say one of the best. He started his masonry construction company in the late 1950s and continued contracting until 2016. Dick employed hundreds of tradesmen throughout the years, and he worked right alongside of them every day. He never asked a man to do a job that he wouldn't do himself. Along with the masonry business, Dick farmed for several years and logged timber. Dick and Shirley started B & R Storage in Findlay, IL, and he was still running it at the time of his passing.

Dick loved to hunt and fish. Countless hours spent on the river with his brother, Joe Bud, and other friends produced epic stories of the day's catch, or the ones that got away.

Most of all, Dick loved his wife and his family. His love for family and friends was one of his greatest treasures. He was always willing to help when help was needed.

Dick is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Dorothy Hodson of Shelbyville, IL; sons: Brick Holland and wife Susie, and Brace Holland and wife Jamie, both of Shelbyville, IL; sister, Rose Marie Allsop and husband Lee of Shelbyville, IL; brothers: Jim Holland of Shelbyville, IL, and Hugh "Pat" Holland and wife Judy of Texas; brother-in-law, Jim Forsythe of Shelbyville, IL; grandchildren: Anthony Duggins (Jessica), Aaron Duggins, Gabe Holland (Brandie), Jennifer Ericksen (Lloyd), Sara Sharp (Jamie), Angie Prosser (Stacy), and Stephanie Holland; great-grandchildren: Nora Duggins, Jack Duggins, Morgan Holland, Bella Sappington, William Sappington, Iris Nelson, Ethan Ericksen, William Bendler, Eva Sharp, Cora Sharp, and Hank Prosser; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Rosy Holland; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Walter and Dorothy Forsythe; brother, Joe Bud Holland; and sisters-in-law: Juanita Wicker, Clara Burke, Karin Holland and Joyce Forsythe.

