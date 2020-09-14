Richard "Lee" Dick Sattley

A service to honor and celebrate Richard's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday evening. Richard will be laid to rest in Point Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Humanitarian Aid Fund c/o The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. Richard was born May 15, 1929, in Decatur, Illinois the son of Bruce R and Bessie C. (Davey) Sattley. He retired as a salesman from NCH Corporation Chemsearch Division. Richard served in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Richard had married Elsie M. Newberry, with whom he had a son, Bruce. He later married Rosalie Riley on March 19, 1977. She preceded him in death on June 27, 2020. He enjoyed playing billiards, his beloved dog Muffin and most of all - enjoying a cool summer breeze on the front porch with Rosie.