Feb. 24, 1947 - April 24, 2022

ARGENTA — Richard Lee Dickey, 75, of Argenta, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Rick was born February 24, 1947, to the parents of Albert and Irene Dickey (Gaddis).

He was a retired US Army veteran, retired US Postal Worker, and was a voluntary fireman. He was a proud "Papa" and a loving husband and father.

He is survived by his mother, Irene Gaddis; loving wife, Patricia Dickey; daughter, Cassandra Decker; son, Glenn Dickey (wife Brenda); grandchildren: Desiree Bednar (husband Jonathon), Amber Jones, Richie Decker, Logan Hursh, Torsten Hursh (wife Taylor), and Sutton Dickey; and five great-grandchildren.

A private gathering will be held at the house for a celebration of life.