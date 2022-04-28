Feb. 24, 1947 - April 24, 2022
ARGENTA — Richard Lee Dickey, 75, of Argenta, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in his home surrounded by family and loved ones.
Rick was born February 24, 1947, to the parents of Albert and Irene Dickey (Gaddis).
He was a retired US Army veteran, retired US Postal Worker, and was a voluntary fireman. He was a proud "Papa" and a loving husband and father.
He is survived by his mother, Irene Gaddis; loving wife, Patricia Dickey; daughter, Cassandra Decker; son, Glenn Dickey (wife Brenda); grandchildren: Desiree Bednar (husband Jonathon), Amber Jones, Richie Decker, Logan Hursh, Torsten Hursh (wife Taylor), and Sutton Dickey; and five great-grandchildren.
A private gathering will be held at the house for a celebration of life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.