July 19, 1944 - July 6, 2022

DECATUR — Richard Lee Edwards, 77, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 6, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Cremation rites will be provided by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Private family services will be held.

Richard was born July 19, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Glen Jerome and Nettie Viola (James) Edwards. He married Joyce Fitzpatrick on November 28, 1969, in Decatur, IL. Richard proudly served our country in the U.S. Army with the 358th Military Police. He worked for Illinois Power Company as a Utility Inspector, retiring after 40 years.

Richard was a member of 3rd United Methodist Church and later Sharon United Methodist Church. He loved playing golf and was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce; children: Richard Erin Edwards (Michele) of Decatur, Kyle Lee Edwards (Jennifer) of Decatur; grandchildren: Danielle Rockosh, Samanatha Rockosh, Alexis Edwards, Kevin Kochell, Jr., Jeana Gentry, Morgan Gentry, Erin Kyle Edwards; great-grandchildren: Gabriel Betty, Kiera Grace Fair; brother, James Edwards (Diane) of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and special aunt, Goldie James.

