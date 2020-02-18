MOWEAQUA — Richard Lee Simpson, 73, of Moweaqua, IL, died Friday, February 14, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

A family-led celebration of Richard's life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Church of Christ Scientist (510 West William, Decatur, IL) In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Richard was born March 31, 1946 in Decatur, son of Wm. Richard and Lucille (Roan) Simpson. He married Sondra Wells August 14, 1965. He later married Sharon S. Richardson and they have shared twenty-nine years together.

Surviving are his wife, Sharon Simpson; daughter, Sherry Christine (Kent) Wittig, and son Richard Michael (Teresa) Simpson, both of Decatur; grandchildren, Kyle Simpson of Gastonia, NC, and Katy Simpson of Decatur; sisters, Betty Lucille Chapman of Elwin, IL, Linda Carol (Robert) Marshall of Prescott, AZ, and Cathy Ann (Ronald) Weeks of Assumption, IL; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Simpson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0