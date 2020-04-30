× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OAKLEY -- Richard Lee Walters, 77, of Oakley passed away April 29, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Latham, IL. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Cerro Gordo, is assisting the family. Memorials in Dick's honor may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Dick was born March 5, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Edison J. and Maxine (Ryder) Walters. He married Ruby Mae Carter on December 17, 1965 in Decatur. Dick proudly served our country in the US Navy. He worked for Norfolk & Southern Railroad for over 30 years as a Mechanical Supervisor, retiring in 2003. Dick loved playing golf, usually at Hickory Point and looked forward to golfing trips every year. But, he most enjoyed being at all of his grandkids' sports and activities and treasured time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruby; children, Donna Walters of Cerro Gordo, Mamie Collingwood of Decatur, and Glenn Walters of Cerro Gordo; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherree and Mike Severe of Mt. Zion, and Brenda Born of Decatur.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Phyllis Beals.

