DECATUR - Richard Lee Westerfield, age 82, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Richard was born on June 24, 1938 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Richard Eugene and Ruth (Harrington) Westerfield. After proudly serving his country in the Navy, he worked as a forklift driver and supervisor for Parke Warehouse. He was a faithful servant of God and was loved by his whole church family at Vintage Church. He loved his animals and greatly enjoyed technology and electronics.

Richard is survived by his children: Ret. Air Force Richard Lee (Maryfe) Westerfield II of Roy, Utah, Darrin Westerfield of Ft. Myers, FL, and Lori (Jim) Laskowski; grandchildren: Holli Westerfield and Tommy (Jessica) Pickering; great-grandchildren: Elliana and Nolan Gholson and Mason and Audrey Pickering; sister Ruth Ann (Bob) Oyler of Decatur; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved animals Hope, Samson, and Whiskey.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roger.

Cremation services are being provided by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. No services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Vintage Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.moranandgoebel.com.