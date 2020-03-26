Richard M. Inyart

SHELBYVILLE — Richard M. “Dick” Inyart, 84, of Shelbyville, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor, Shelbyville, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Brunswick Cemetery, near Westervelt, IL. Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Villas of Holly Brook in Shelbyville, IL.

Mr. Inyart was born on August 16, 1935 in Olney, IL, the son of George W. and LaVange E. (Weesner) Inyart. Dick graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1953 and attended Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL. He was a forklift driver for Caterpillar in Decatur at the time of his retirement. Dick previously worked for Firestone in Decatur. He was a member of Mound Road Christian Church and UAW Local 751 both in Decatur and was an avid fisherman. Dick married Donna Waymire on August 30, 1958. She died on February 27, 2018.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori Inyart Canania (Glen) of Dorsey, IL; grandchildren, Riley Canania (McKayla) of Jacksonville, FL and Eric Canania (fiancée Morgan Morey) of Dodgeville, WI; sister, Marilyn Stirrett (James) of Old Hickory, TN; and niece, Jamie Nagy (Scott) of Belbrook, OH.