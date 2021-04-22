MAROA — Richard Mac Pinney 63 of Maroa, Illinois passed away 9:55 A.M., April 20, 2021 at his family residence, Maroa, IL.

Graveside services will be 11 AM Monday, April 26, 2021 at the Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Richard Mac Pinney Memorial Fund.

Richard was born August 3, 1957 in Decatur, IL the son of Richard M. and Sarah (McCay) Pinney. He married Linda Brandt.

Survivors include his children, Brandon Pinney and Christine both of IA; and brother, James Mark Pinney, Maroa, IL.

Richard worked at Scretins Motorcycle in Decatur, IL. He started as a mechanic at Aggregate in Decatur, IL and later became the manager at Aggregate in Ankeny, IA. Richard was a longtime bartender and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and racing.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.