DECATUR — Richard Merle Howland, 72, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on July 17, 2021.

A Memorial Gathering will be held 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Memorials in Richard's honor may be made to the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

Richard was born February 22, 1949 in Decatur, the son of Merle and Golda (Thompson) Howland. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. Richard married Susan Meisenhelter in August, 1977. Before retiring, he owned and operated Richard's Electric for 15 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; son, Richard Blake Howland and wife Christine; daughter, Cortney Sue Wendowski; grandchildren, Jackson George Howland, Colton James Howland, Hailey May Wendowski, and Nolen Edward Householder; sister, Linda Walden; and brother, David Howland and wife, Sheila.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Howland.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.