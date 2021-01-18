WARRENSBURG — Richard R. Albin, 76, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully January 17, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 11:00 AM –12:45 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg. Memorials in Richard's honor may be made to the American Heart Association, 2141 W White Oaks Dr, Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704 or Illini Congregational Church, 5187 N Kenney Rd., Warrensburg, IL 62573.

Richard was born May 27, 1944 to Orville and Estella (Holderness) Albin in Decatur, IL. His grandmother emigrated from Germany. Richard grew up on the family farm outside of Warrensburg, IL with sisters Norma, Betty and Harriet. Richard married Ruth Ann Moore on December 28, 1962 at First Lutheran Church in Decatur, IL. Together Richard and Ruth raised Susan and continued to work the family farm.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth; daughter, Susan (Michael) Albin-Connor of O'Fallon, MO; grandson, Patrick and granddaughter, Lauren.

Richard will join his parents; three sisters; and niece Carol.

